Texas cybersecurity breach hits hunting and fishing license customers

A vendor attack tied to Texas outdoor licenses may have exposed driver license, passport, phone and address data

If you spend long days behind the wheel, in the yard or under the hood, hunting and fishing may be how you finally get some down time. That is why a data breach tied to hunting and fishing licenses can feel more personal than another far-off cyberattack.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) says Texas Cyber Command detected a cybersecurity incident involving the agency’s license system vendor. That vendor handles hunting and fishing license sales. According to TPWD, an unauthorized actor may have obtained personal data from customer profiles for more than 3 million license customers.

TPWD says Social Security numbers, dates of birth and financial information, including credit card details, were not obtained. Still, the exposed information may include driver license information, passport numbers if provided, email addresses, phone numbers and residential addresses.

That is enough to cause trouble. A scammer who has your phone number, home address and license-related details can make a fake call, text or email sound much more believable.

For anyone behind the wheel of a big rig, that could someday mean more than a medical breakthrough. It could mean catching a hidden risk before it becomes a roadside emergency or a career-threatening medical problem.

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What happened in the Texas Parks and Wildlife data breach

TPWD says its license system vendor was hit by a cybersecurity incident.

The agency says the investigation found that an unauthorized actor may have obtained data tied to 3,087,721 Texas hunting and fishing license customers.

TPWD did not identify the vendor in its public notice. However, it says it has strengthened access controls for customer profile data and plans to add more security features.

In other words, this involved a state license system connected to millions of people.

What information may have been exposed

TPWD says the exposed information may include:

Driver license information;

Passport numbers, if provided;

Email addresses;

Phone numbers; and

Residential addresses.

That mix of data can help criminals sound convincing. A scammer who knows your name, phone number, home address and license-related details can make a fake call or email feel very personal.

The agency says Social Security numbers, dates of birth and financial information, including credit card details, were not obtained. TPWD also says there is no evidence that customers under 18 were involved or that any specific group was targeted.

Still, this breach should not be brushed off. Driver license information and passport numbers can create serious problems if they fall into the wrong hands.

Why this breach can still put you at risk

You might hear that hackers did not get credit card numbers and breathe a sigh of relief. I get that. But scammers do not always need your full financial file to cause trouble. Personal details can help them impersonate a state agency, a license vendor or even a bank. One message may claim there is a problem with your license account. Another may ask you to “verify” your identity. A fake link can also look official enough to trick someone who is moving fast.

That is where this kind of breach gets dangerous. The more a scammer knows about you, the easier it becomes to lower your guard. A fake message that includes accurate personal details can feel legitimate, especially if it shows up right after a public breach.

What Texas Parks and Wildlife says it has done

TPWD says immediate steps were taken to strengthen access controls for customer profile data. The agency also says it is working with the license system vendor to add more safeguards and enhanced monitoring.

“We recognize the seriousness of this issue and have identified and implemented additional security options to better protect customer information,” TPWD said in a statement to CyberGuy. “Many of our staff are hunters and anglers and were affected by this incident. We are committed to working with the license system vendor to implement increased safeguards.”

TPWD also said license sales will continue on schedule for August and the next license year, adding that it believes “current and future customer data are not at risk.”

That means customers should be able to buy hunting and fishing licenses as planned while the state works through the fallout from the breach.

Who should take action now

If you bought a Texas hunting or fishing license, use this breach as a reason to check your accounts and tighten your identity protections.

Affected customers can confirm eligibility for one year of free credit monitoring by calling the dedicated response line at 844-959-7123.

The enrollment deadline is Sept. 14, 2026. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT.

Do not wait for a suspicious charge or strange letter to show up. Breach cleanup works best when you act before someone tries to use your information.

How to protect yourself after the Texas Parks and Wildlife data breach

If you bought a Texas hunting or fishing license, these steps can help you reduce your risk and spot suspicious activity early.

1) Sign up for credit monitoring or consider identity theft protection.

If you are eligible, sign up for the free credit monitoring before Sept. 14, 2026. Credit monitoring can alert you when new credit activity appears in your name. It will not stop every type of identity fraud, but it can give you an early warning. If you were not affected by this breach, now is still a good time to consider identity theft protection. These services can help monitor your personal information, alert you to suspicious activity and guide you if someone tries to use your identity.

Cyberguy.com/IdentityTheft . See Kurt’s tips and best picks on Best Identity Theft Protection at

2) Freeze your credit.

A credit freeze is one of the strongest moves you can make after a breach. It makes it harder for someone to open a new account in your name. You need to freeze your credit separately with Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. It is free. You can also lift the freeze when you need to apply for credit.

3) Add a fraud alert.

A fraud alert tells lenders to take extra steps before opening new credit in your name. You can place a free one-year fraud alert by contacting one of the major credit bureaus. That bureau should notify the other two. This is a good option if you want extra protection but are not ready to freeze your credit.

4) Report identity theft if something looks wrong.

If you see signs that someone used your information, report it right away. That could include new accounts you did not open, strange letters about benefits, unfamiliar bills or credit checks you do not recognize. The FTC’s IdentityTheft.gov website can help you create a recovery plan based on what happened.

5) Remove your personal information from people-search sites.

Your name, address and phone number may already appear on data broker sites. A breach can make that exposure feel even more personal. A data removal service can help reduce how much of your personal information appears online. You can also manually request removal from major people-search sites.

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Cyberguy.com/FreeScan . Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web:

6) Watch for driver’s license misuse.

Because driver’s license information may have been exposed, pay close attention to anything tied to your ID. That includes notices about duplicate licenses, address changes, traffic issues, government benefits or accounts you did not request. If something feels off, contact the proper agency directly. Do not use a phone number or link from a surprise message.

7) Be careful with passport-related scams.

If you provided a passport number, be extra cautious with calls or emails that claim there is a problem with your passport or travel documents. Do not give out personal information to someone who contacts you first. Go directly to the official agency website or call a verified number instead.

8) Watch for fake TPWD messages.

Scammers may use this breach as bait. Be careful with any email, text or call that claims to come from Texas Parks and Wildlife, a license vendor or a credit monitoring service. Do not click links from surprise messages. Go directly to the official website or call the dedicated response line instead.

9) Use strong antivirus software.

Scammers may use this breach to send fake emails, texts or links that look official. Strong antivirus software can help block malicious links, detect phishing attempts and warn you before you download something dangerous. Keep it updated on your phone, tablet and computer so it can catch newer threats.

Cyberguy.com/LockUpYourTech . Get Kurt’s picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at

10) Do not share verification codes.

If someone calls and asks for a code sent to your phone or email, stop. That is a major red flag. Scammers use those codes to get into accounts. No legitimate support agent should pressure you to hand one over.

11) Check your financial accounts.

Even though TPWD says financial information was not obtained, you should still review your bank and credit card statements. Look for small test charges, unfamiliar subscriptions or anything that seems off. Report suspicious activity right away.

12) Use strong passwords and two-factor authentication.

This breach does not appear to involve passwords, but scammers may use exposed personal details to target your other accounts. Use a password manager to create strong, unique passwords. Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) for important accounts, especially email, banking and shopping accounts.

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Kurt’s key takeaways

This breach should get your attention because it involves a purchase that can feel completely routine. You buy a hunting or fishing license, then get back to work, family or your next trip outdoors. But behind that transaction may sit your home address, phone number, driver license information and passport number if you provided it.

That creates risk even when Social Security numbers and credit card details stay out of the breach. A scammer does not need your full financial file to target you. A few accurate details can be enough to make a fake message sound legitimate.

If you may be affected, use the official TPWD response line, check your eligibility for free credit monitoring and consider freezing your credit. Also, be careful with any surprise call, text or email about your license, your identity or your account.

The vendor may have been the target, but you are the one left watching your information.

Would you trust a state agency more if it named the vendor after a major breach, or should that information stay private while investigators do their work? Let us know your thoughts by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

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