Oklahoma releases top 10 violations during June CMV inspections

Everyone loves a good top-10 list. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s (OHP) Size & Weights troopers are no different.

Recently the OHP, in their literally “thousands of inspections each year” where they check critical safety components like brakes, tires, steering, suspension, lights, and cargo securement.

“Catching violations before they contribute to a crash helps keep everyone on Oklahoma’s roads safer,” OHP stated in a social media post.

Their love for the top 10 compelled OHP to come with the top 10 Commercial Motor Vehicle Violations our troopers identified during inspections in June:

1. Brake out of adjustment – 186

2. Operating without documentation of a required periodic inspection – 169

3. State registration/tag violations – 141

4. Excessive weight (1–2,500 lbs. over on an axle/axle group) – 124

5. Tire inflation below safe limits or leaking tire – 123

6. Defective brakes affecting 20% or more of the vehicle’s service brakes – 95

7. Automatic air brake adjustment system failure – 93

8. Audible air brake leak – 92

9. Excessive weight (2,501–5,000 lbs. over on an axle/axle group) – 91

10. Speeding 6–10 mph over the posted speed limit – 91

“Most commercial drivers are committed professionals who take safety seriously,” OHP said. “Our Troop S troopers are there to ensure that every commercial vehicle traveling Oklahoma’s highways is as safe as possible—for the driver behind the wheel and for every family sharing the road.”