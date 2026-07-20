ATA’s Women In Motion brings trucking’s priorities to Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON — Members of the American Trucking Associations’ Women In Motion Council traveled to the nation’s capital for their annual Call on Washington.

“Women are helping shape the future of trucking at every level of this industry, and it is critical that their voices are heard in the policymaking process,” said Cait Hone, WIM director. “Our members brought real-world perspectives to Capitol Hill and highlighted practical solutions that would boost safety, strengthen the workforce, and support an industry that Americans depend on every day.”

Cornerstone of Advocacy Efforts

Thirty-two women trucking leaders from 14 states met directly with lawmakers and congressional staff to discuss policies that will strengthen the supply chain, support professional truck drivers and improve the industry’s ability to attract and retain talent.

“Now in its third year, WIM’s Call on Washington has become a cornerstone of the council’s advocacy efforts, providing women leaders from motor carriers, suppliers and allied businesses the opportunity to engage directly with lawmakers and advance a unified industry message,” WIM said.

Call on Washington

During this year’s Call on Washington, WIM members represented a wide variety of roles within the trucking industry. Over the course of three days, they participated in multiple events, including:

A regulatory update from Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration administrator Derek Barrs.

Reconnecting with acting Department of Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling.

Dozens of one-on-one conversations on Capitol Hill, including with Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Todd Young (R-IN), and John Boozman (R-AR) and Reps. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ), Steve Womack (R-AR), and Mike Collins (R-GA).

Key Priorities

Throughout their meetings, the WIM members shared their personal experiences in trucking and made the case for Congress to pass bills focused on three key priorities:

Investing in critical infrastructure.

Implementing commonsense regulations.

Fighting lawsuit abuse.

“Specific issues included expanding truck parking capacity, advancing a long-term surface transportation reauthorization bill, protecting independent contractor opportunities, enhancing restroom access for truck drivers and cracking down on staged accidents,” WIM said.

ATA established WIM to promote and support the advancement of women in the trucking industry. WIM provides access to:

Robust training, mentorship and networking programs.

Advocates for policies and practices that create a level playing field for women in the industry.

Fostering communication and collaboration.

The membership spans various roles, from truck drivers and technicians to HR professionals and CEOs.