Great Dane appoints Eddie Martin as executive vice president, CCO

Great Dane is appointing Eddie Martin as executive vice president and CCO, effective Aug. 3.

“Eddie brings a strong combination of strategic experience, commercial expertise, and proven leadership that will be instrumental as we continue building on Great Dane’s momentum,” said Mel Cohen, CEO. “His track record of driving growth and developing high-performing teams makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. We are excited to welcome Eddie and are confident his leadership will create lasting value for our customers, strengthen our dealer network and support the long-term growth of our company.”

Martin will lead Great Dane’s commercial strategy and sales organization, overseeing initiatives that drive revenue growth, strengthen customer relationships and align commercial efforts across the business. As the company’s senior commercial leader, he will focus on accelerating market growth while helping position Great Dane for long-term success.

Eddie Martin

Martin brings more than 30 years of commercial leadership experience across manufacturing and industrial markets. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of sales at PCNA, where he led sales initiatives that strengthened business performance and supported the company’s long-term growth strategy. Prior to PCNA, Martin held several notable senior leadership roles, including serving as president at WestRock, CCO for GE Industrial Services and CMO for GE Appliances.

“Martin will serve on Great Dane’s executive leadership team and will lead the company’s commercial organization as it continues to strengthen customer partnerships, support its extensive dealer network and deliver innovative transportation solutions throughout North America,” Great Dane said.