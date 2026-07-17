Rush Enterprises acquires Peterbilt of Louisiana

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Rush Enterprises Inc. is acquiring certain assets of Peterbilt of Louisiana, expanding the company’s dealership network into South Louisiana and strengthening its presence across the Gulf Coast.

“Peterbilt of Louisiana has built an outstanding reputation for serving customers throughout the region, and we are excited to welcome its employees to the Rush Enterprises family,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, chairman, CEO and president of Rush. “This acquisition strengthens our presence along the Gulf Coast, expands our service capabilities and positions us to better serve customers operating throughout one of the country’s most important freight corridors. We look forward to building on the strong customer relationships the Peterbilt of Louisiana team has established over many years.”

Expanding Rush’s Reach

The acquisition adds five full-service Peterbilt dealership locations, one collision center and one PacLease operation to the Rush Truck Centers network. The transaction adds 46 service bays, more than 23,000 square feet of parts storage and approximately 107,000 square feet of facility space to the company’s footprint. The locations, now operating as Rush Truck Centers and Rush Truck Leasing, are in Baton Rouge, Houma, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans.

“The newly acquired locations provide customers with a full range of commercial vehicle sales, service, parts, collision repair and leasing solutions while enhancing Rush Truck Centers’ ability to support regional and national fleet customers operating across the Gulf Coast,” Rush said. “The acquisition also further solidifies Rush Truck Centers’ position as the largest Peterbilt dealer group in North America.”

The locations will operate as part of Rush Truck Centers’ newly formed Gulf South Region under the leadership of regional general manager Mark Kanitz.

With this acquisition, Rush Enterprises now serves customers through 167 Rush Truck Centers dealership locations and 61 Rush Truck Leasing locations across 24 U.S. states and Ontario, Canada.