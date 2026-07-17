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Cass Freight Index: Rate recovery still led by tight supply in June

By Dana Guthrie -
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Cass Freight Index: Rate recovery still led by tight supply in June
Cass Freight Index shows rate recovery driven by tight supply in June.

The Cass Freight Index for June reflects a market where tight capacity continues to push rates higher even as shipment activity softens.

  • Shipments in the Cass Freight Index declined 4.1% y/y in June, marking the lowest June since 2020
  • Volumes fell 3.1% m/m, or 2.9% m/m in seasonally adjusted terms
  • Expenditures (the total amount spent on freight) increased 11.2% y/y and 2.2% m/m—notable for many reasons including the opposite direction in volume movement

The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index, weighted heavily with contract rates, was up 5.5% YoY, despite a slight 0.9% MoM dip, suggesting a pause in upward momentum rather than a reversal.

Cass Freight Index — Shipments

The normal seasonal trend would put the shipments component of the Cass Freight Index down about 3% y/y in June.

  • The shipments component of the Cass Freight Index fell 4.1% y/y and 3.1% m/m in June.
  • In seasonally adjusted (SA) terms, shipments fell 2.9% m/m, reversing most of the year-to-date gains.
  • To some extent, volumes are still down because capacity is declining, and the glimmers of strong demand visible with double-digit growth in the relatively small domestic intermodal sector are not moving the needle in this more trucking-based index. Higher fuel prices were also a drag on goods demand.
Cass Freight Index — Expenditures

The expenditures component of the Cass Freight Index, which measures the total amount spent on freight, rose 11.2% y/y in June to 3.64, accelerating from a 7.5% y/y gain in May.

The acceleration was mainly due to rates, while volumes stepped back.

  • In SA terms, the index has risen m/m for eight straight months, and rose 1.2% m/m in June, after a 4.9% m/m increase in May.

The expenditures component of the Cass Freight Index, after a record 38% surge in 2021 and another 23% increase in 2022, fell 19% in 2023 and 11% in 2024. In 2025, the index declined by 0.5%.

Cass Truckload Linehaul Index

The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index fell to 149.4 in June, down 0.9% m/m, but up 5.5% y/y.

  • These shipper-sourced rates are not taking off like some leading spot indicators, but should provide a perspective consistent with the broader truckload market, which is still mostly under contract rates.
  • With many shipper bids taking effect July 1, this is likely a temporary pause in the upward move in truckload rates.
  • This index reflects the whole for-hire market, both spot and contract rates.

The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index fell 10% in 2023, another 3.4% in 2024, and turned up to a 1.8% increase in 2025.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

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