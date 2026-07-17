Cass Freight Index: Rate recovery still led by tight supply in June

The Cass Freight Index for June reflects a market where tight capacity continues to push rates higher even as shipment activity softens.

Shipments in the Cass Freight Index declined 4.1% y/y in June, marking the lowest June since 2020

Volumes fell 3.1% m/m, or 2.9% m/m in seasonally adjusted terms

Expenditures (the total amount spent on freight) increased 11.2% y/y and 2.2% m/m—notable for many reasons including the opposite direction in volume movement

The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index, weighted heavily with contract rates, was up 5.5% YoY, despite a slight 0.9% MoM dip, suggesting a pause in upward momentum rather than a reversal.

Cass Freight Index — Shipments

The normal seasonal trend would put the shipments component of the Cass Freight Index down about 3% y/y in June.

The shipments component of the Cass Freight Index fell 4.1% y/y and 3.1% m/m in June.

In seasonally adjusted (SA) terms, shipments fell 2.9% m/m, reversing most of the year-to-date gains.

To some extent, volumes are still down because capacity is declining, and the glimmers of strong demand visible with double-digit growth in the relatively small domestic intermodal sector are not moving the needle in this more trucking-based index. Higher fuel prices were also a drag on goods demand.

Cass Freight Index — Expenditures

The expenditures component of the Cass Freight Index, which measures the total amount spent on freight, rose 11.2% y/y in June to 3.64, accelerating from a 7.5% y/y gain in May.

The acceleration was mainly due to rates, while volumes stepped back.

In SA terms, the index has risen m/m for eight straight months, and rose 1.2% m/m in June, after a 4.9% m/m increase in May.

The expenditures component of the Cass Freight Index, after a record 38% surge in 2021 and another 23% increase in 2022, fell 19% in 2023 and 11% in 2024. In 2025, the index declined by 0.5%.

Cass Truckload Linehaul Index

The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index fell to 149.4 in June, down 0.9% m/m, but up 5.5% y/y.

These shipper-sourced rates are not taking off like some leading spot indicators, but should provide a perspective consistent with the broader truckload market, which is still mostly under contract rates.

With many shipper bids taking effect July 1, this is likely a temporary pause in the upward move in truckload rates.

This index reflects the whole for-hire market, both spot and contract rates.

The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index fell 10% in 2023, another 3.4% in 2024, and turned up to a 1.8% increase in 2025.