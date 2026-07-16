BulkLoads acquires Livestock Network, expanding services for agri haulers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — BulkLoads, a Missouri-based bulk freight marketplace serving the U.S. agricultural community, has acquired Livestock Network, a load board and online community for the livestock transportation industry.

According to a statement released by BulkLoads July 13, the acquisition unites two of trucking’s most established freight communities and gives the nation’s livestock haulers direct access to BulkLoads’ network, tools and services.

The move builds on an existing partnership between the two platforms and brings Livestock Network fully into the BulkLoads family, including its load board, truck board, company rating system, active industry forum, classifieds, trucking tools and directories.

For livestock haulers, the day-to-day experience they rely on stays in place.

“Livestock hauling is one of the most specialized, relationship-driven parts of the trucking industry, and Livestock Network has been at the center of it for more than 25 years,” said Larry Hurt, CEO of BulkLoads. “We didn’t acquire it to change what works. We acquired it to give livestock haulers more, the same way we’ve helped bulk carriers find loads, get paid faster, and run stronger businesses. Bringing these two communities together was the natural next step.”

In the months ahead, members can expect improvements as the two platforms come together, including easy access to the broader suite of services BulkLoads offers its members, including:

Smart Freight Funding for fast, no-contract, ag-specialized factoring;

Bulk Insurance Group for coverage built specifically for ag haulers;

BulkTMS, a transportation management system designed for the agriculture industry; and

Bulk Freight Insights for market data and analysis.

BulkLoads is also investing in the future of Livestock Network with technology improvements designed to better serve the livestock hauling community. That means a refreshed, faster website that is easier to navigate, a mobile app planned for the future so haulers can manage loads from the cab, and new features and tools built around the way they haul every day.

“Livestock Network started in 2000 to give livestock haulers something built just for them, a place to find loads, talk shop, and do business with people who understand this industry,” said Matt Fredin, co-founder of Livestock Network and a partner at BulkLoads. “Our members keep everything they’ve come to rely on, and now they get the strength of the entire BulkLoads network and technology behind them.”

Livestock Network members do not need to take any action. The platform remains fully operational, and the BulkLoads team will share more about new features and integrations in the coming months.