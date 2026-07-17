IFDA announces 2026 Truck Driver Hall of Fame

MCLEAN, Va. — The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) is announcing the 2026 class of the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame, recognizing 108 professional drivers with exceptional records of safety, service and dedication.

“This year’s Hall of Fame inductees represent the very best of our industry,” said Mark Allen, president, CEO of IFDA. “Foodservice distribution depends on dedicated drivers who deliver to America’s restaurants and foodservice operators every day, often under challenging conditions. We are proud to recognize these remarkable professionals, whose careers set the standard for excellence and inspire the next generation of drivers.”

The class, the largest in the program’s history, will be inducted during IFDA’s annual Solutions Conference set for Sept. 13-15 in San Antonio, Texas.

Honoree Criteria

Each inductee has met stringent qualification criteria:

A minimum of 25 years of continuous service with an IFDA member company.

25 years without a chargeable accident.

No moving violations in the past five years.

“The honorees join an elite group of professional drivers who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication to safety and service throughout their careers,” IFDA said. “This year’s record class reflects the foodservice distribution industry’s continued commitment to safety, professionalism and driver excellence.”

Foodservice distribution relies on skilled professional drivers who navigate complex routes and handle specialized equipment while maintaining the highest safety standards. These drivers deliver critical supplies to restaurants and foodservice operations nationwide, keeping America’s food system running smoothly.

IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame

Now in its ninth year, the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame celebrates individual achievement and provides inspiration for current and future drivers. The program underscores the importance of safety, professionalism and service excellence in building successful careers in foodservice distribution.

“Among this year’s honorees is Angela Houtz, whose decades of safe, professional service have earned her a place in the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame,” IFDA said. “She joins her husband, Walter Houtz, a prior inductee, creating a meaningful family legacy of excellence in foodservice distribution.”

A complete list of inductees is available here.