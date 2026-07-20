Over 3800 Volvo, Peterbilt trucks and Kenworth tractors recalled for safety issues

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls impacting over 3800 trucks and tractors from Volvo Trucks North America, Peterbilt and Kenworth.

Volvo Recalls

Volvo Trucks is recalling certain 2026 VOLVO VHD, VNL (4), VNR (4), VN, and VAH vehicles. The steering knuckles may have been manufactured with insufficiently tightened steering arms.

“A loose steering arm can result in a loss of vehicle steering control, increasing the risk of a crash,” NHTSA said.

The potential number of units affected is 3794.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and tighten the fasteners between the steering arm and steering knuckle, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Sept. 7. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586. Volvo Trucks’ number for this recall is RVXX2607. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable on NHTSA.gov.

Peterbilt and Kenworth Recalls

PACCAR Incorporated (PACCAR) is recalling certain 2026-2027 Peterbilt 579 and 2027 Kenworth T680 tractors. The trailer air connection quick release (QR) valve in the air brake system may have been incorrectly installed, which can cause the trailer to become unstable after the driver applies the brakes. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 121, “Air Brake Systems.”

The potential amount of vehicles impacted is 8.

Remedy

Paccar inspected and reinstalled the valves, as necessary, free of charge. All affected tractors have been repaired and therefore no owner notification letters are necessary. Owners may contact Peterbilt’s customer service at 1-940-591-4220 and Kenworth’s customer service at 1-425-828-5888. PACCAR’s number for this recall is 26PACC.