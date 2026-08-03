PACAAR recalls nearly 6000 Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls impacting 5919 PACAAR Incorporated trucks.

PACCAR is recalling certain 2027 Peterbilt and Kenworth vehicles.The power distribution center box may be contaminated with oil, which could result in a loss of drive power, Antilock Brake System functionality, exterior lighting, windshield wipers or the defogging system. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 103, “Windshield Defrosting and Defogging Systems,” 104, “Windshield Wiping and Washing Systems,” and 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the PDC serial numbers, and replace the PDC boxes as necessary, free of charge. Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed Sept. 25. Additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available. Owners may contact Peterbilt’s customer service at 1-940-591-4220 and Kenworth’s customer service at 1-425-828-5888. PACCAR’s number for this recall is 26PACD.

List of Impacted Models and Year Produced

KENWORTH T280 — 2027

KENWORTH T380 — 2027

KENWORTH T480 — 2027

KENWORTH T680 — 2027

KENWORTH T880 — 2027

KENWORTH W990 — 2027

PETERBILT 536 — 2027

PETERBILT 537 — 2027

PETERBILT 548 — 2027

PETERBILT 567 — 2027

PETERBILT 579 — 2027

PETERBILT 589 — 2027