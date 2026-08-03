PACAAR recalls nearly 6000 Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls impacting 5919 PACAAR Incorporated trucks.
PACCAR is recalling certain 2027 Peterbilt and Kenworth vehicles.The power distribution center box may be contaminated with oil, which could result in a loss of drive power, Antilock Brake System functionality, exterior lighting, windshield wipers or the defogging system. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 103, “Windshield Defrosting and Defogging Systems,” 104, “Windshield Wiping and Washing Systems,” and 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”
Remedy
Dealers will inspect the PDC serial numbers, and replace the PDC boxes as necessary, free of charge. Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed Sept. 25. Additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available. Owners may contact Peterbilt’s customer service at 1-940-591-4220 and Kenworth’s customer service at 1-425-828-5888. PACCAR’s number for this recall is 26PACD.
List of Impacted Models and Year Produced
- KENWORTH T280 — 2027
- KENWORTH T380 — 2027
- KENWORTH T480 — 2027
- KENWORTH T680 — 2027
- KENWORTH T880 — 2027
- KENWORTH W990 — 2027
- PETERBILT 536 — 2027
- PETERBILT 537 — 2027
- PETERBILT 548 — 2027
- PETERBILT 567 — 2027
- PETERBILT 579 — 2027
- PETERBILT 589 — 2027