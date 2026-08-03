Teen killed in crash on Interstate 265 in Indiana

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A tragic crash involving teens closed down Interstate 265 in Indiana on Sunday.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a Sunday evening crash on Interstate 265 that claimed the life of a teenage passenger and seriously injured two others.

A release from the ISP stated on Sunday, August 2, at approximately 5:40 p.m., the Floyd County 911 Communications Center received reports of metal rods and fencing lying in the roadway on Interstate 265 eastbound near the State Street exit at the 40-mile marker.

Within a short time, police say a crash was reported in the same area.

Officers from the New Albany Police Department responded and requested assistance from the Indiana State Police, including a crash reconstructionist. Indiana State Police said it has assumed the crash investigation.

According to a the press release, the preliminary investigation indicates that a silver 2023 Ford Explorer, occupied by four people, came to a stop in the right lane due to traffic that had stopped because of debris in the roadway. After stopping, the driver, John Garber, 48, of Fort Wayne, attempted to merge into the left lane but was immediately struck from behind by a 2005 Ford F-350 driven by Michael Grant, 69, of New Albany.

A 14-year-old rear-seat passenger in the Explorer sustained fatal injuries. The 14-year-old and a 16-year-old rear-seat passenger were both transported to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville. The 16-year-old sustained serious injuries.

Garber and the front-seat passenger, Jennifer Garber, 51, of Fort Wayne, were transported to UofL Hospital. John Garber sustained injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. Jennifer Garber sustained minor injuries. Michael Grant was not injured.

Interstate 265 eastbound was closed for approximately three hours while emergency personnel assisted at the scene and investigators processed the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.