Inspection Day: Colorado authorities find 50 violations during inspection operation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A county law enforcement agency in Colorado decided to take a day and conduct inspection blitz recently.

That day was last Thursday, July 30.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Colorado State Patrol Monument Port of Entry Mobile Scales to conduct a Commercial Motor Vehicle checkpoint on Chambers Road, just south of Mainstreet.

The final numbers from the operation were released and included 63 Total trucks stopped, and 32 full inspections conducted with 50 total violations found along with seven drivers placed out of service as well as five vehicles placed out of service.

Authorities say eight tickets were issued. Police found six Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) violations along with four seatbelt violations as well as two drug and alcohol violations, one license suspension and one Proof of Service served.

“The goal of these mobile checkpoints is to ensure large trucks on our roads are operating safely and following the law,” a release stated.