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One person taken to the hospital after big rig rollover on Interstate 44 in Missouri

By Bruce Guthrie -
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One person taken to the hospital after big rig rollover on Interstate 44 in Missouri
A passenger in a big rig was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Missouri.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway in the crash of a big rig on Interstate 44 in Missouri on Saturday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated in a crash summary that the crash occurred at the mile marker 238.8 in Franklin County.

Police say a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia driven by a 52-year-old man from Olney, Missouri was driving eastbound on Interstate 44 in the right lane when the rig went off the right side of the road, down an embankment and overturned onto its side.

MSHP stated that a 48-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital in Sullivan.

There was no word as to what caused the driver to leave the road.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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