One person taken to the hospital after big rig rollover on Interstate 44 in Missouri

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway in the crash of a big rig on Interstate 44 in Missouri on Saturday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated in a crash summary that the crash occurred at the mile marker 238.8 in Franklin County.

Police say a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia driven by a 52-year-old man from Olney, Missouri was driving eastbound on Interstate 44 in the right lane when the rig went off the right side of the road, down an embankment and overturned onto its side.

MSHP stated that a 48-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital in Sullivan.

There was no word as to what caused the driver to leave the road.