NYSP issues more than 150 tickets during CMV operation

During a two-day stretch last week, New York State Police (NYSP) issued more than 150 tickets during a two-day stretch.

NYSP said over two days, on July 27 and July 28, 2026, members of the New York State Police conducted a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Detail on the Taconic State Parkway.

During the two-day detail, State Police issued a total of 158 Uniform Traffic Tickets, which included 114 issued for violations of Parkway Rules and Regulations § 182.31(c), prohibiting commercial vehicles from operating on the parkway system.

NYSP issued 11 for violations of Parkway Rules and Regulations, prohibiting vehicles with painted or displayed signs, names, or insignia from operating on the parkway system.

There were 33 issued for other New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

The Parkway Rules and Regulations prohibit commercial vehicles and certain other vehicle types from operating on New York State parkways. Motorists are reminded to familiarize themselves with parkway regulations before traveling.