Semi loses load on Dallas North Tollway

DALLAS, Texas — A semi truck lost its load on the Dallas North Tollway near Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway on Thursday, closing all southbound lanes of the tollway.

Numerous media outlets, including CBS Dallas television station, said state troopers responded to the crash early Thursday evening, the Texas Department of Public Safety said, after the truck struck the I-635 bridge, causing it to lose its load — an industrial-sized oven weighing 34,000 pounds — across all southbound lanes of the tollway.

Lanes were reportedly reopened late Thursday night, according NBCDFW television station, who reported the resumption of traffic on their social media pages.

There are no reported injuries.