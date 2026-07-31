3 killed in head-on crash with semi truck in Indiana

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on crash involving a big rig on Thursday afternoon.

Indiana State Police (ISP) issued a news release stating on Thursday just before 1:00 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a fatal crash on US 421 just north of County Road 900 North in White County. The White County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police to investigate the crash.

ISP said the preliminary investigation by the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team revealed that a 2026 Western Star tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on US 421. At the same time, a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound when, for an unknown reason, it crossed the center line into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the semi.

Despite lifesaving efforts, ISP said three occupants of the Chevrolet, including the driver, were pronounced deceased at the scene by the White County Coroner. Their identities will be released after positive identification has been made and next of kin have been notified.

A fourth occupant of the Chevrolet was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.