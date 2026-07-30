Truck driver on the road to recovery a month after fiery crash in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. — For the last 25 years, Kyrios Williams has made his living on the road.

But after a serious accident in June, he is on one of his most challenging roads as a semi-truck driver — the road to recovery.

Williams, 44, of Villa Rica, Georgia, was seriously hurt in a crash in Tallapoosa, Georgia on June 29, 2026.

According to information from the crash investigation, a Toyota Camry was traveling southeast on Steadman Road and attempting to make a left turn onto Bowdon Street. A tractor-trailer driven by Williams was traveling south on Bowdon Street.

The driver of the Toyota Camry failed to yield while turning left, causing a collision with the tractor-trailer, according to police reports.

After the impact of the crash, authorities say the tractor-trailer traveled off the roadway and struck a tree before catching on fire, fully engulfing the cab.

Williams suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Grady Hospital.

Since that traumatic afternoon, Williams, a husband and father of five has been in Grady Hospital in Atlanta. He has undergone several surgeries

“He has been driving trucks for over 25 years,” said wife Ulincia. “It is his passion and joy.”

A month into his stay at Grady Memorial, Kyrios continues to make progress through five surgeries.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time,” Ulincia said.

The struggle has been financial and emotional, as well as physical. However, the family says they have been overwhelmed and comforted by the outpouring of prayers, support and well wishes from the community.

“That support has meant more than words can express,” Ulincia said.

The road ahead is the hope that Kyrios can be well enough to leave the Burn Unit in

time to watch his youngest son play football this season.

“The family asks for continued prayers and privacy as Mr. Williams focuses on

healing, and they will share further updates as they become available,” a family spokesperson stated.

William’s family has set up a gofundme page, at gofundme.com/f/help-

kyrios-heal-and-support-his-family if the community wishes to offer financial support.