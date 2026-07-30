Police say fatigue a factor in Wyoming fatality

CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. — One person was killed and three others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 80 in Carbon County, Wyoming.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) stated in a press release that the crash occurred on July 26 at approximately 4:15 a.m. when troopers were alerted to a crash on I-80 at milepost 237, roughly 18 miles east of Sinclair.WHP said its troopers arrived to find that a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia commercial vehicle had been eastbound when it went off the roadway to the left.

WHP said the Freightliner then entered the median and struck a traffic control sign.

Police say the vehicle was overcorrected to the right and crossed the roadway, exiting in a clockwise rotation. The vehicle then tripped and rolled onto the driver’s side.

The driver, Ahmed Fawad Sadiq, 35, of Thornton, Colorado, died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Two young juveniles and a 32-year-old female were taken by ground ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins where all three were hospitalized.

Police say driver fatigue is suspected as a possible contributing factor.