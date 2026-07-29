Overhaul helps recover a full truckload shipment of high-end electronics worth $500k

CALIFORNIA — Overhaul’s Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) was alerted to a potential threat involving a full truckload shipment of high-end consumer electronics valued at over $500,000.

“In the early morning hours, an alert prompted a GSOC response near Essex, Calif., along the I-40 corridor,” Overhaul said. “Escalation attempts went unanswered, and although the driver claimed everything was in order when contacted, the shipment continued to deviate from its planned route.”

Tracing the Cargo

The shipment eventually turned around and tracked back past its origin, at which point Overhaul’s LE Connect team was engaged and began contacting law enforcement along the projected route. The customer filed a theft report with the Fontana Police Department while LE Connect coordinated with the California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force, supplying real-time intelligence on the shipment’s location and status.

“Device data pinpointed the trailer at a fuel station in Bakersfield, Calif. where investigators from the task force established surveillance until additional units arrived on scene,” Overhaul said. “The shipment was recovered fully intact, with no driver present. The customer was notified, and the police investigation remains ongoing. Overhaul extends its appreciation to the responding agencies, whose coordinated response enabled a full recovery within hours of theft confirmation.”

Overhaul’s Recommendation

“Overhaul recommends that shippers of targeted and high demand or high value products be extremely thorough in vetting brokers and carriers in their network, as well as documenting all drivers, tractors and trailers that arrive to pick up cargo with thorough pictures that include all identifying markings on the tractor/trailer (including VIN), as well as the driver and [their] CDL as you verify that the information being documented matches the information provided prior to the driver’s arrival,” Overhaul said. “Particularly with strategic or fraudulent theft methods, contextual intelligence, remote compliance monitoring, real time visibility and an immediate escalation process with a path to effective law enforcement engagement are critical to recognizing and recovering stolen cargo.”