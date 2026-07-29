CBSA seizes meth, cocaine from commercial truck at Coutts port of entry in Alberta

CALGARY, AB — Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Coutts port of entry in southern Alberta seized 300 kg of suspected methamphetamine and 80 kg of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck on July 2.

The commercial truck originated in California, was destined for Vilna, Alberta and contained a load that had been declared as bath tissue. CBSA officers examined the truck and noticed abnormalities in the load. Upon further examination, they detected and seized the concealed suspected narcotics from 12 medium-sized moving boxes as well as another smaller box and a duffle bag.

“Every day, the Canada Border Services Agency detects, prevents and disrupts drug smuggling,” said the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, minister of public safety. “I have seen how effectively they work with the RCMP and other law enforcement partners to fight organized crime and protect our communities.”

The driver was arrested by CBSA officers. The driver and the suspected drugs were transferred to the custody of the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region.

Keeping the Border Safe

“The CBSA defends our borders and protects Canadians,” said Janalee Bell-Boychuk, regional director general, Prairie Region, CBSA. “This significant seizure of hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine and cocaine in Alberta highlights the skill of CBSA officers to stop illegal narcotics and other contraband from breaching our borders.”

According to Brad Wirachowsky, chief superintendent and acting regional commander, RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region, the safety of Canadians depends on strong partnerships.

“By working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners, we are better positioned to stop illegal drugs at the border and prevent harmful substances from reaching our communities,” Wirachowsky said.

Quick Facts

In 2025, CBSA officers in Alberta made 1,292 seizures of illegal narcotics, including 1,054 kg of cocaine and 279 kg of methamphetamine.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada’s Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system – Canada.ca.

For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.