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CBSA seizes meth, cocaine from commercial truck at Coutts port of entry in Alberta

By Dana Guthrie -
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CBSA seizes meth, cocaine from commercial truck at Coutts port of entry in Alberta
Canada Border Services Agency officers seize 380 kg of methamphetamine and cocaine at Coutts port of entry in Alberta. (Photo courtesy CBSA)

CALGARY, AB — Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Coutts port of entry in southern Alberta seized 300 kg of suspected methamphetamine and 80 kg of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck on July 2.

The commercial truck originated in California, was destined for Vilna, Alberta and contained a load that had been declared as bath tissue. CBSA officers examined the truck and noticed abnormalities in the load. Upon further examination, they detected and seized the concealed suspected narcotics from 12 medium-sized moving boxes as well as another smaller box and a duffle bag.

“Every day, the Canada Border Services Agency detects, prevents and disrupts drug smuggling,” said the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, minister of public safety. “I have seen how effectively they work with the RCMP and other law enforcement partners to fight organized crime and protect our communities.”

The driver was arrested by CBSA officers. The driver and the suspected drugs were transferred to the custody of the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region.

Keeping the Border Safe

“The CBSA defends our borders and protects Canadians,” said Janalee Bell-Boychuk, regional director general, Prairie Region, CBSA. “This significant seizure of hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine and cocaine in Alberta highlights the skill of CBSA officers to stop illegal narcotics and other contraband from breaching our borders.”

According to Brad Wirachowsky, chief superintendent and acting regional commander, RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region, the safety of Canadians depends on strong partnerships.

“By working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners, we are better positioned to stop illegal drugs at the border and prevent harmful substances from reaching our communities,” Wirachowsky said.

Quick Facts

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

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