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ACT: Used truck sales and prices improve in June

By Dana Guthrie -
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ACT: Used truck sales and prices improve in June
June sees boost in used truck market with rising sales and prices, according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, IN – According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, June same dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales bounced back from May’s weakness by 9.6%, extending their long-term gain by 4.0% y/y.

“The increase was directionally consistent with, but greater than, the expected 2% seasonal bump,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “June is the fifth weakest sales month of the year, running 3% below average. The auction and wholesale markets were both softer in June. Auction volumes slumped 22% m/m, unusual for the last month of the quarter. Wholesale dealer activity trickled 4.8% lower m/m. Combined, June’s total market same dealer sales volumes were down 5.1% m/m.”

ACT
(Graph courtesy ACT Research)

“The Class 8 average retail sale price advanced 2.0% m/m in June, to $61,751,” Tam said. “Longer term, prices were 1.5% higher y/y.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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