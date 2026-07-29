ACT: Used truck sales and prices improve in June

COLUMBUS, IN – According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, June same dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales bounced back from May’s weakness by 9.6%, extending their long-term gain by 4.0% y/y.

“The increase was directionally consistent with, but greater than, the expected 2% seasonal bump,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “June is the fifth weakest sales month of the year, running 3% below average. The auction and wholesale markets were both softer in June. Auction volumes slumped 22% m/m, unusual for the last month of the quarter. Wholesale dealer activity trickled 4.8% lower m/m. Combined, June’s total market same dealer sales volumes were down 5.1% m/m.”

“The Class 8 average retail sale price advanced 2.0% m/m in June, to $61,751,” Tam said. “Longer term, prices were 1.5% higher y/y.”