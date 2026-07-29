Georgia Ports announce strong fiscal year

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Port of Savannah announced that it ended fiscal year 2026 (July 1 – June 30) strong, with June volumes of 483,684 TEUs, an increase of nearly 73,300 TEUs or 18 percent over the same month last year.

Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) stated that the Appalachian Regional Port in Northwest Georgia handled a record 49,319 intermodal containers in FY2026, for an increase of 20 percent or more than 8100 boxes compared to FY2025.

In May, GPA stated it opened the $134 million Gainesville Inland Port, a rail-connected extension of the Port of Savannah serving the manufacturing and industrial hub of Northeast Georgia.

“Georgia’s ports have been a key asset in recruiting new business ventures and creating new opportunities for hardworking Georgians through the world-class infrastructure and logistics capabilities they provide,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We’re proud to recognize GPA’s incredible contributions to our state and national economies, and I want to personally congratulate their new Board Members.”

“We finished the fiscal year on a strong volume note. Our port and inland infrastructure are all coming together nicely. We want to recognize the Team – our Georgia Ports’ employees, Gateway Terminals and the ILA whose efforts earned our customers’ support,” said Griff Lynch, CEO of the Georgia Ports Authority.

“We are growing organically and seeing cargo shifting to Savannah,” added Alec Poitevint, Chairman of Georgia Ports Authority. “Our $5 billion port master plan is working and ready for the future.”

Cargo owners shipped 5.67 million TEUs across the Port of Savannah docks in FY2026, just shy of the 5.7 million reached in the previous year.

In FY2026, GPA moved 541,405 containers by rail at Mason Mega Rail for the third straight year over half a million. Rail cargo accounted for 17 percent of Savannah’s total container trade in FY2026, with the rest moving by truck.

Georgia Ports Authority recognized its long-term partnership with the Panama Canal Authority, signing a five-year extension to their Memorandum of Understanding. CEO Griff Lynch and the board hosted a dinner in Savannah for the Administrator, Dr. Ricaurte Vasquez Morales.

“The Panama Canal plays an important role in our service level, market access and supply chain speed. We want to recognize and praise Dr. Ricaurte Vasquez Morales for his partnership, friendship and leadership at the helm these past seven years at the Panama Canal Authority,” Lynch added.