GDOT opens Brampton Road Connector, creating easier access for truckers, reducing traffic in neighborhoods

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) opened the Brampton Road Connector to port truck traffic on July 15, completing a major freight corridor serving the Port of Savannah, according to a news release issued on Tuesday by Georgia Ports Authoity.

The $130 million, four-lane highway links Garden City Terminal’s Gate 3 directly to the interstate system, eliminating at-grade rail crossings on busy streets and reducing truck traffic in nearby neighborhoods. The roadway provides faster, safer access for freight and marks the final link to smoother cargo flows in Savannah’s beltway.

Georgia DOT’s ongoing improvements serving the Savannah area include the expanded I-16/I-95 interchange. The $295 million project improves the safety and flow of commuters and cargo moving on and off each interstate. The state also recently announced a $468.35 million contract to widen an 18-mile portion of I-16 to expand I-16 east and westbound from two to three lanes each direction. Six bridges will be replaced and six will be widened along the route from I-95 to State Route 67.

Governor Brian Kemp appoints Board members

Martin “Trey” E. Kilpatrick III, Senior Vice President of External Affairs for Georgia Power in Atlanta was named board member (view bio here), and Lauren Curry, Chief of Staff for Governor Kemp in Atlanta will take Trey’s position as Ex-Officio (view bio here). Board members Will McKnight of Augusta, Philip Wilheit Jr. of Gainesville and Joel Wooten of Columbus were reappointed. The board nominated and elected member Dave Cyr, President of Parrish Construction Group in Perry, Ga., as Secretary-Treasurer (view bio here).

Brunswick handles 763,000 units of autos, machinery

The Port of Brunswick’s trade in Roll-on/Roll-off cargo reached 763,122 units in FY2026, with autos accounting for 713,179 units and heavy machinery at 49,943. Challenging global market conditions created headwinds for the sector. Volumes were down 12.4 percent or 107,650 RoRo units compared to the previous year.