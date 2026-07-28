New York police investigate big rig rollover

BAKER, New York — Authorities in New York are looking into why a tractor-trailer overturned on Monday afternoon. The incident blocked traffic for several hours.

According to a press release from the New York State Police (NYSP), on Monday afternoon at approximately 2:04 p.m., a Trooper from the Troop C Traffic Incident Management (TIM) unit responded to a tractor-trailer that rolled across the roadway near mile marker 22.1 which is between exits 21 and 30 (old exits 7 and 8).

No other vehicles were struck.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Shavkat Mallaev, 60 of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Mallaev was issued one citation after he was evaluated on scene by medical personnel. NYSP said he did not wish to be transported to a local hospital.

Members of the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded to the scene to inspect the big rig.

As of 6 p.m. Eastern Time, the left lane of the roadway in Baker was reopened, though no more details were available as to the cause of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.