Speed, inattention suspected in deadly Wyoming crash

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is investigating a crash in Laramie County that left two Nebraska natives dead and one hospitalized.

According to a WHP press release the crash occurred on July 24 at approximately 12:11 AM. That is when troopers were alerted to a crash between a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer on US Highway 85 and Wyoming Highway 216, roughly 16 miles west of Albin.

WHP said when troopers arrived, they found that a white Volkswagen Jetta had been northbound on US 85 approaching the intersection of Wyoming 216. Meanwhile a tractor-trailer was stopped at the stop sign on Wyoming 216 and began to turn south onto US 85. The Volkswagen collided with the big rig’s front driver’s side.

“A witness spoke to troopers and stated that the Volkswagen had been traveling at a high rate of speed and had passed them in an unsafe manner before the crash,” WHP stated.

Two passengers, Joslyn Hopkins, 20, and Brock Burry, 20, both of Bayard, Nebraska, both died at the scene. The 24-year-old driver was taken by helicopter to Medical Center of the Rockies and hospitalized. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. Police added that both passengers in the Volkswagen were not wearing their seatbelts.

The WHP’s release stated that speed and driver inattention are being considered possible contributing factors.

This deadly crash marks the 71st and 72nd deaths on Wyoming roadways in 2026. This is compared to 69 in 2025 and 54 in 2024.