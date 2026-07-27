Oregon DOT warns drivers of dangerous wildfires affecting highways throughout state

SALEM, Oregon – Wildfires in Oregon are causing widespread travel impacts on several highways, notably U.S. 20 and U.S. 26 between central and eastern Oregon. That is according to a news release issued by the Oregon Department of Transportation over the weekend.

“Wildfires can change direction or grow quickly, causing roads to open or close with little notice,” ODOT stated. “Travelers, including motor carriers, are encouraged to carefully plan their routes, stay alert for changing conditions, and check TripCheck.com for current road conditions, closures and delays.”

ODOT staff are working around the clock staffing road closures, setting up traffic control, piloting traffic when possible, assessing damage, coordinating with emergency responders and working to reopen highways as soon as it is safe to do so.

Travelers can help protect firefighters, emergency responders, transportation crews and others by obeying all road closures, flaggers and traffic control devices. Stay out of closed areas and do not go behind closure barricades. Be cautious of emergency vehicles and equipment entering and existing fire camps.

ODOT said it only closes a highway when necessary for public safety or to allow firefighters and emergency crews to work safely from or along the road.

“As soon as it is safe, crews will reopen roads,” the release stated. “Be aware that highways may reopen before damage is repaired. Travelers should expect burned areas to have missing signs, damaged guardrails, or other damaged roadside infrastructure until crews can safely return to make repairs.”

Conditions are likely to change rapidly, and ODOT urges drivers to check TripCheck.com before leaving and throughout your trip, especially if traveling through central or eastern Oregon. It will have more up-to-date information than GPS which may direct you onto forest service roads or other routes that aren’t suitable for highway traffic, ODOT said.

“Remember that smoke can reduce visibility quickly, making it difficult to see other vehicles, emergency responders and hazards. Slow down, increase following distance and use extra caution when driving through smoky areas,’ the release stated. “Power outages near fires may also affect traffic signals and other transportation systems, so treat dark signals as four-way stops and watch for changing traffic patterns.”

ODOT added that this season has already been an incredibly difficult wildfire season for many Oregon communities.

“Families have been evacuated, people have lost power and road closures have disrupted daily life,” ODOT said. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of Oregonians as firefighters, emergency responders and road crews across the state continue working to protect lives, communities and critical transportation routes.”

For current wildfire information, visit the Northwest Coordination Center or OSFMInfo.org.

Visit Wildfire.Oregon.gov for wildfire preparedness information and resources before, during and after a wildfire.

Sign up for local emergency alerts at ORAlert.gov.

Monitor air quality and smoke conditions at OregonSmoke.org.