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Chain-reaction crash shuts down I-20 west of Atlanta

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Chain-reaction crash shuts down I-20 west of Atlanta
A chain reaction crash caused Interstate 20 to be shut down for hours, and involved 17 vehicles including three big rigs. (Courtesy WSB-TV)

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Details are sketchy in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 20 west of Atlanta near Villa Rica, Georgia on Friday.

Multiple reports say the accident happened at mile marker 25 in Carroll County near the Douglas County line, according to the Villa Rica Police Department.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said a Nissan Pathfinder lost control and hit a Ford Explorer, triggering a chain reaction of crashes. Three tractor-trailers and 14 cars were involved.

At least one vehicle overturned at the scene, the Georgia Department of Transportation said in an alert about the crash. Nine people were hospitalized and taken to four different hospitals, where they are expected to recover, GSP said.

The accident happened at around 2:40 p.m., and the eastbound lanes were closed until one left lane cleared at 4:25 p.m. The rest of the lanes would open at around 7:10 p.m.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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