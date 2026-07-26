Oregon police looking for ICE impersonators

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore.– The Oregon State Police (OSP) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are investigating a report of individuals impersonating law enforcement officers in Clackamas County and is asking for the public’s assistance.

On Friday, July 17, 2026, between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., police say the victim was driving on Highway 211 near milepost 5, east of Woodburn, when they observed a vehicle displaying red and blue emergency-style lights behind them. Believing they were being stopped by law enforcement, the victim pulled over onto a gravel turnout.

Two men exited the suspect vehicle, one of whom was armed with a rifle. The suspects identified themselves as “ICE” and told the victim they were being detained. The victim was forcibly removed from their vehicle, searched, and placed into the back seat of the suspects’ vehicle. A third individual, who remained in the vehicle and was described as acting as a “guard,” assaulted the victim while they were detained.

After approximately 15 to 20 minutes, the suspects released the victim and told them they were free to leave.

The suspects were described as wearing boots, baseball caps, face coverings, and green long-sleeve shirts. They wore tactical vests displaying “POLICE” in white lettering and carried badges marked “Police.” The suspect vehicle was described as a newer model smaller SUV, blue or gray in color, with no visible license plates.

The victim later sought medical treatment for injuries sustained during the incident. While at an area hospital, the victim began receiving text messages from a phone number claiming to represent a law firm offering legal representation related to the incident. The messages originated from phone number 971-502-5548.

OSP investigators have contacted federal law enforcement agencies, who confirmed the individuals involved were not federal officers.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area of Hwy. 211 near South Barlow Road on July 17, or anyone who may have encountered individuals posing as law enforcement officers, is asked to contact the Oregon State Police. Investigators are also interested in hearing from anyone who has received similar communications from the phone number 971-502-5548.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OSP dispatch at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Please reference case number SP26-237961.

Guidance for Confirming Law Enforcement Identity

Federal agencies operating in Oregon have confirmed that officers conducting official operations must clearly identify themselves as law enforcement. They also reiterated that anyone who falsely represents themselves as a federal immigration officer will face criminal prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. Impersonating law enforcement jeopardizes public safety, creates unnecessary fear and confusion, and undermines trust in legitimate agencies.

If you are unsure whether a traffic stop or law enforcement contact is legitimate, consider the following safety tips:

If the vehicle stopping you is not a marked unit, the emergency lights should be built in and are usually not a temporary light placed on the vehicle.

Try to stop in a well-lit area or a location where there are a lot of people present.

Try to stop in a well-lit area or a location where there are a lot of people present. Turn on your emergency flashers, but don’t turn off your car.

Lock your door.

Look for a uniform or other official department clothing. If you are unsure, ask the officer to display their department identification and badge. Ask where they work and if you can contact their dispatch center to confirm their identity. You may also ask for a marked patrol unit to respond.

In Oregon, local, state, and federal law enforcement officers may not wear face coverings except in specific circumstances and must clearly display identification showing the agency they represent.