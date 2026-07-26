Man arrested for DWI after crash on Thruway

Police in New York have arrested a Massachusetts man for driving while intoxicated after a crash on the Thruway on Saturday.

On July 25 at approximately 4:40 a.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound near Exit 21A in Coeymans.

A New York State Police (NYSP) said in a press release that its preliminary investigation revealed that David Thomas Russell, 24, of Westfield, Mass., operating a gray 2021 Ford pickup truck, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when he struck a blue 2025 Ford pickup truck, operated by Armando Arevalo, 90, of Glens Falls, head-on.

A 2026 Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by Mamadou Blade, 34, of Troy, was traveling southbound when in an attempt to avoid the crash, swerved and overturned.

Arevalo was transported to St. Peter’s Hospital with minor injuries. Blade was transported to Albany Medical Center with minor injuries.

During the investigation, troopers detected signs of impairment and administered field sobriety tests to Russell, which he failed. Russell was arrested for DWI. He was transported to Albany Medical Center for minor injuries. Russell was also issued numerous tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, including speeding, along with reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree, a penal law violation.