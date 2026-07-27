Driver dead after a two semi crash in Oregon

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday at approximately 10:37 p.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 31.5 near Sandy.

The preliminary investigation indicated a red Freightliner semi‑truck and triple trailer, operated by Colton Wayne Adams, 36, of Bend, was traveling westbound on Hwy. 26 near East Terra Fern Drive when it overheated and stopped in the westbound travel lane. The Freightliner was then rear‑ended by a white Volvo semi‑truck and triple trailer, operated by James Glenn Fisher, 62, of Medford.

Fisher was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Adams was reportedly not injured.

The highway was impacted for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas Fire District, Hoodland Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

This is an on-going investigation and no other information is available at this times.