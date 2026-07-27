TheTrucker.com
The Nation Truck Driving Job News

Driver dead after a two semi crash in Oregon

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The NationTruck Driving Job News   >   Driver dead after a two semi crash in Oregon
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Driver dead after a two semi crash in Oregon
Semi-Truck collision in Oregon results in driver fatality.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday at approximately 10:37 p.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 31.5 near Sandy.

The preliminary investigation indicated a red Freightliner semi‑truck and triple trailer, operated by Colton Wayne Adams, 36, of Bend, was traveling westbound on Hwy. 26 near East Terra Fern Drive when it overheated and stopped in the westbound travel lane. The Freightliner was then rear‑ended by a white Volvo semi‑truck and triple trailer, operated by James Glenn Fisher, 62, of Medford.

Fisher was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Adams was reportedly not injured.

The highway was impacted for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas Fire District, Hoodland Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

This is an on-going investigation and no other information is available at this times.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE