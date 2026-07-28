Doug Marcello receives Halladay award

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations is announcing Doug Marcello, a shareholder with the Saxton & Stump law firm, as the Trucking Associations Executive Council (TAEC) J.R. “Bob” Halladay award winner.

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” Marcello said. “While my name may be on the award, it reflects the dedication and contributions of the many people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside over the years, especially the members and staff of TAEC. I’ve always believed the trucking industry is built by people who show up, work hard, and look out for one another. This industry has given me far more than I could ever repay, and I’ve simply tried to give back in whatever ways I could.”

Doug Marcello

A trial counsel in 35 states, Marcello handles all aspects of the trucking industry’s legal needs. In addition to his legal work, Marcello is a champion for the trucking industry’s safety and growth. He holds leadership roles with trade agencies dedicated to promoting driver safety and advancing the industry, including ATA and the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association. Marcello holds a commercial driver’s license, and he has contributed to numerous industry publications and blogs to share insights related to the most important topics in the trucking industry.

“From the courtroom to the shop floor, Doug Marcello is one of those unique advocates in trucking who loves the business, loves the people, and fights with all his might to make it better,” said Tony Bradley, president and CEO of the Arizona Trucking Association and chairman of TAEC. “Any time a state trucking association executive picks up the phone and asks for help, he’s there, no hesitation. His knowledge and leadership have made all of us better and more prepared, and his work helping shape public policy has left a lasting mark on this industry and the people who represent it. We’re honored to recognize him with the Halladay Award.”

J.R. “Bob” Halladay Award

Presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to assist and support the work of the state trucking associations that comprise the ATA Federation, the Halladay Award is only awarded when a TAEC region hosting the annual meeting deems an individual worthy of recognition.

TAEC established the J.R. “Bob” Halladay Award in 1990. The award is named after Bob Halladay, who held a long and distinguished career in the trucking industry beginning in 1952 with his appointment as managing director of the Kansas Motor Carriers Association. Halladay was instrumental in developing legislation in the 1950s and 60s that enabled the trucking industry to assume a vital role in post-war America. In 1965, Halladay started a career with ATA, where he would hold a variety of positions before retiring in 1990 as senior vice president of federation relations. Halladay passed away in 2012.

Click here to read about the 2025 recipient.