Uber Freight appoints new chief product officer

Uber Freight is naming Amir Pelleg as its new chief product officer.

“Supply chains have never been more dynamic,” Uber Freight said. “As AI continues transforming logistics, customers increasingly expect technology to help make faster decisions, simplify complexity and build more resilient transportation networks. We’re continuing to invest in the products and technology that help customers do exactly that. That commitment starts with strong product leadership.

Amir Pelleg

With more than two decades of experience leading teams at Amazon, Convoy and Dandy, Pelleg joins Uber Freight to help shape the next generation of technology for the logistics industry.

“Transportation and logistics have been at the center of my career for more than a decade, and I’ve never been more excited about where this industry is headed,” Pelleg said. “Supply chains are more complex than ever, but AI is enabling entirely new ways to help customers operate with greater confidence, resilience and speed. Uber Freight has a unique combination of transportation management, brokerage, engineering talent and operational expertise. This enables Uber Freight to provide holistic logistics solutions to customers that improve how their entire freight network operates. We’re at an inflection point for logistics. Uber Freight has the foundation, the data and the expertise to help customers move from reacting to disruption to running more proactive, intelligent supply chains. That’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Start with the Customer and Not the Tech

“Across more than 25 years in product, engineering and operations, one lesson has stayed with me above all others: start with the customer, not the technology,” Pelleg said. “The best products come from understanding how people actually work, where they’re losing time and what’s creating unnecessary complexity instead of chasing the newest feature or tech. Supply chains are incredibly complex, and no company solves those challenges alone. The best solutions come from listening closely, staying humble and partnering with customers to solve real problems. If you stay close to the problem, the right product decisions become much clearer.”

Helping Fleets Make Better Decisions

“What stands out to me about Uber Freight is its ability to help customers optimize an entire transportation network beyond just one shipment, one mode or one point solution,” Pelleg said. “We combine transportation management, brokerage, marketplace scale, logistics expertise and enterprise technology into a single platform. That gives customers a more complete view of their network and helps them make better decisions across every mode, every market and every shipment.”

According to Pelleg, technology only creates value if it solves real operational problems.

“Every product decision starts with a simple question: will this help our customers run a stronger freight network,” Pelleg said.

The Next Big Shift for Supply Chains

“The biggest challenge I hear is fragmentation,” Pelleg said. “Data lives in different and siloed systems. Decisions happen across different teams. As a result, many organizations never have a complete picture of what’s happening across their network. That forces teams to spend too much time reacting instead of improving their operations. I’ve seen what works and what fails in digital freight. The opportunity isn’t simply more technology but in the ability to turn fragmented data into a single, proactive network view — using AI to connect data, surface better insights and help customers make faster, more confident decisions. Technology that reduces complexity instead of adding to it.

Pelleg’s Vision for Uber Freight

“I hope customers see Uber Freight as a long-term technology partner that’s helping them build strong, resilient supply chains and allows them to focus on their core business,” Pelleg said. “Transportation management will continue to evolve quickly, but our focus won’t change. We’ll stay close to our customers, solve meaningful problems and earn their trust through the products we build. I’m joining a team with an incredibly strong foundation. My goal is simple: build products that help our customers run better businesses.”