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Trucker dies after rig overturns, catches fire in Arkansas

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Trucker dies after rig overturns, catches fire in Arkansas
A trucker has died after a one-vehicle crash in Arkansas.

THORNTON, Ark. — A trucker has died after a one-vehicle crash in Arkansas.

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) issued a fatal crash summary that stated James Michael Westbuhr, 48, of Monticello, Ark. was driving on Highway 167 in Calhoun County when the 2018 Freightliner he was driving left the roadway.

ASP’s report states that the rig hit two embankments, overturned, and caught fire.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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