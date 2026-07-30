Trucker dies after rig overturns, catches fire in Arkansas

THORNTON, Ark. — A trucker has died after a one-vehicle crash in Arkansas.

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) issued a fatal crash summary that stated James Michael Westbuhr, 48, of Monticello, Ark. was driving on Highway 167 in Calhoun County when the 2018 Freightliner he was driving left the roadway.

ASP’s report states that the rig hit two embankments, overturned, and caught fire.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.