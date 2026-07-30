Driver inattention suspected in deadly Wyoming crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Wyo. — Troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) say they are investigating a crash between a pickup truck and a Kenworth commercial vehicle near Wright, Wyoming. The crash occurred on July 27 at approximately 3:35 p.m, A press release from WHP said troopers were alerted to the crash on Wyoming Highway 387 in Campbell County.

Troopers say they arrived to find a Kenworth T880 combination unit was stopped waiting for traffic to clear so it could make a left turn onto a private road. Meanwhile, a Ford F-150 was approaching from the rear. The Ford struck the Kenworth’s passenger-side rear with the Ford’s front driver’s side before the pickup ran off the road and came to a stop.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Jacob Harding, 34, of Gillette, died at the scene. Police say Harding was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Driver inattention is suspected as a possible contributing factor.

This crash marks the 74th fatality on Wyoming roadways in 2026, compared to 69 in 2025, and 54 in 2024.