Freedom Haulers initiative: FMCSA expands veteran CDL waiver eligibility to 2 years

WASHINGTON — Military veterans who are approaching the end of their service or have already been discharged now have more time to take advantage of a federal program that streamlines the process of becoming a professional truck driver.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is expanding eligibility for its Military Skills Test Waiver program, giving military veterans up to two years after leaving active duty to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL) without retaking the driving skills test.

The change, announced July 30, 2026, as part of the Trump administration’s new Freedom Haulers workforce initiative, doubles the previous one-year eligibility window and is intended to help more veterans transition into trucking careers.

According to the FMCSA, more than 40,000 veterans have used the Military Skills Test Waiver program to earn a CDL based on qualifying military heavy-vehicle experience.

“Veterans — who have already demonstrated the grit, discipline and skills to take on this vital task — are the right people for the job,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. ”Through our Freedom Haulers campaign, we are cutting the red tape so these patriots can get their licenses even faster and start making real money in record time.”

FMCSA also announced that Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland and Wyoming will join the agency’s Even Exchange program, bringing participation to 34 states.

The Even Exchange program allows eligible veterans whose military training meets state requirements to obtain a CDL without taking the written knowledge or driving skills exams, further streamlining the licensing process.

“Having spent 35 years in law enforcement and raising an active-duty soldier, this mission is personal,” said Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrator Derek D. Barrs. ”Veterans embody the exact duty, grit and precision this essential industry relies on. Through Freedom Haulers, we’re welcoming our military heroes behind the wheel to secure our roads and strengthen the backbone of our economy.”

The administration also highlighted several existing programs that support veterans entering the trucking industry, including GI Bill education benefits that can help cover CDL training costs, the Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program for transitioning service members and Department of Labor apprenticeship programs that allow eligible veterans to receive housing benefits while completing on-the-job training.

Active-duty service members also may apply for and test for a Commercial Learner’s Permit or CDL in the state where they are stationed rather than returning to their home state. That flexibility remains available for up to two years after separation from military service.