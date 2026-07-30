PITT OHIO donates EV fast chargers to CCAC to support workforce development

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — PITT OHIO is donating 2 Tritium 75 kW DC fast chargers -Tritium RTM / 75kW electric vehicle charging equipment to the Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC), reinforcing the company’s commitment to education, workforce development and environmental sustainability.

Evolving Tech

As transportation technology continues to evolve, access to modern equipment helps provide students with valuable exposure to emerging technologies that are shaping the future of the industry. The donated equipment will support CCAC’s educational programs and provide students with opportunities to learn about technologies increasingly being adopted across the transportation, logistics and automotive sectors.

“The transportation industry is evolving, and today’s students will play an important role in shaping what comes next,” said Taki Darakos, vice president of vehicle maintenance, PITT OHIO. “Sustainability is about more than reducing our environmental impact. It’s about helping prepare future generations for the opportunities ahead. We’re proud to support CCAC by providing equipment that can help expose students to emerging transportation technologies while supporting learning, innovation and the future of our industry.”

The donation reflects PITT OHIO’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and investing in the next generation of transportation and technical professionals. Through partnerships with educational institutions and community organizations, PITT OHIO continues to support initiatives that help prepare students for meaningful careers while advancing innovation within the industry.

Helping Students Prepare for Skilled Trades

CCAC has long played an important role in preparing students for careers in skilled trades, transportation and technical fields. By making modern equipment available to students, the college can further enhance hands-on learning opportunities that help bridge classroom instruction and real-world application.

“We are thankful to PITT OHIO for this generous donation and their continued support of workforce development,” said Robert Koch, automotive instructor and professor, CCAC. “The transportation industry is undergoing significant technological change, and it is critical that students gain experience with the tools and systems shaping its future. These EV chargers will enhance our training programs by providing hands on learning opportunities that better prepare students for careers in automotive and truck transportation. Partnerships like this help ensure our graduates enter the workforce with relevant skills and a strong understanding of emerging technologies.”

Spreading Clean Transportation Awareness

“Investments like this help accelerate awareness and understanding of clean transportation technologies,” said Lisa Ladicicco, Pittsburgh Region Clean Cities executive director. “By placing this equipment in an educational environment, PITT OHIO is helping students gain firsthand experience with electric vehicle infrastructure while supporting workforce development and long-term sustainability goals throughout our region.”

Investing in People and Communities

“PITT OHIO has always believed in investing in people and communities,” Darakos said. “We are honored to support CCAC’s mission and help equip students with resources that can enhance their educational experience and better prepare them for the workforce of tomorrow.”

The donation aligns with PITT OHIO’s broader sustainability efforts and its continued focus on supporting innovative solutions that benefit both the environment and the community it serves.