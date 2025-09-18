EV Realty breaks ground on major fleet charging hub in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — EV Realty is announcing the ground breaking for the company’s first multi-fleet charging project, a 76-stall fast-charging hub for commercial fleets in San Bernardino, Calif., capable of charging more than 200 Class 8 trucks per day.

“The market is experiencing near-term challenges, but the longer-term trend toward fleet electrification is unmistakable – vehicle technology is improving, battery costs are falling and we’re enabling customers to make the transition economically today,” said Patrick Sullivan, EV CEO. “Our strategy is built for stability amid changing policies and industry conditions, ensuring we can deliver reliable, cost-effective charging solutions for fleets. As a long-term partner, NGP shares our vision, and today’s groundbreaking on our first large-scale site in San Bernardino is a major step toward making this vision a reality.”

Securing an additional $75 million growth equity commitment from private equity investor NGP alongside contributions from EV Realty’s management team, the infusion of capital enables EV Realty to scale its Powered Properties portfolio and fund the construction.

EV Realty

According to a company press release, EV Realty launched in 2022 to provide turnkey, scalable charging solutions for commercial truck fleets. By combining fleet operational knowledge, proprietary analytics and deep energy sector expertise, EV Realty acquires, develops and operates optimally sited “grid-ready” properties in targeted industrial warehouse centers that support its freight and logistics customers.

San Bernardino Charging Hub

The company is hosting the official groundbreaking for its first large-scale truck charging hub today. The facility is strategically located near the San Bernardino Intermodal Facility, more than 60 million square feet of nearby industrial warehouses, and Interstates 10 and 215, a major freight lane from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. With 9.9 MW of grid capacity and 76 DC fast charging ports, including megawatt charging pull-through stalls, the project will serve regional and short-haul fleet customers in a key Inland Empire freight and logistics market – home to nearly 17,000 medium and heavy-duty trucks. EV Realty’s San Bernardino charging hub has funding support from the South Coast Air Quality Management District and was selected for a conditional award for the EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles Project, funded by the California Energy Commission. It is scheduled to open later this year.

“‍NGP has been at the forefront of backing innovative companies tackling the energy transition,” said Greg Lyons, partner at NGP. “We are excited to increase our commitment to EV Realty – we are bullish about the team and their thoughtful approach to supporting commercial fleet customers’ transition to electric vehicles in a time of increasing constraints on the electrical grid.”

Strengthening Company Position in a Shifting Market

“This announcement builds on strategic steps EV Realty has taken to strengthen its position in a shifting market – expanding partnerships, consolidating assets and leveraging state and regional programs to deliver projects that work for fleets today,” EV said. “Last month, EV Realty and Prologis announced a partnership to streamline fleet charging access across networks, enabling seamless charging for drivers at both company’s charging hubs. Earlier this year, EV Realty acquired a portfolio of assets from charging provider Gage Zero, positioning the company for further growth and consolidation in an increasingly competitive space.”