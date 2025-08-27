EV Realty and Prologis Mobility partner to provide shared EV charging access across California freight routes

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — EV Realty and Prologis Mobility are collaborating to link their electric vehicle (EV) charging sites across key Northern and Southern California freight corridors.

The joint effort is designed to streamline charging access for commercial fleets and help companies scale their zero-emission freight operations, according to a joint press release.

“Simplified charging solutions are critical to scaling electric fleets,” said Patrick Sullivan, chief executive of EV Realty. “Charging infrastructure isn’t just about hardware—it’s about a seamless customer experience that actually works for operators in the field. This collaboration tackles the practical challenges that drivers and fleet managers face every day by creating a more unified system that can scale with demand.”

Coordinated Access to High-Power Charging Infrastructure

“EV Realty and Prologis Mobility plan to coordinate access to high-power charging infrastructure at regional hubs located near ports, logistics centers and major freight routes,” the companies said. “Once operational, the shared access model will offer fleet operators a more consistent and scalable approach to charging across key California freight regions and corridors. The first hubs will open to customers later this year in Vernon and San Bernardino, with more to come across both Northern and Southern California.”

Targeting a Key Hurdle in Commercial EV Adoption

The initiative targets a key hurdle in commercial EV adoption: a fragmented charging ecosystem that forces operators to juggle multiple networks, platforms, and access tools.

“By streamlining access and software systems across both networks, EV Realty and Prologis Mobility aim to simplify charging and reduce delays for fleet managers,” the companies said.

The initiative reflects findings from a joint study by Prologis and the MIT Climate and Sustainability Consortium, which identified shared infrastructure models as a key enabler of commercial EV deployment.

“We’re working to clear the roadblocks for our customers that slow down fleet electrification,” said Henrik Holland, global head of Prologis Mobility. “Reliable, accessible charging is a major enabler to accelerated electric truck adoption. This partnership delivers on that by connecting networks and putting convenient charging exactly where fleets need it most.”

The integrated network is expected to expand access for medium and heavy-duty electric trucks, support regional logistics operations and serve as a replicable model for infrastructure coordination in other major freight markets.