EV Realty seals deal to scale truck fleet charging with Gage Zero

San Francisco, Calif. — EV Realty Inc., an EV infrastructure development platform powering commercial fleets, is announcing is acquisition of a strategic portfolio of assets from Gage Zero.

Gage Zero is Austin-based company focused on fleet electrification and infrastructure development for local, regional and drayage trucking fleets.

“Commercial fleet electrification continues to advance as vehicle manufacturers make production and supply chain investments, battery costs decline, and leading fleets—including many of Gage Zero’s partners—see the potential for greater efficiency and lower costs associated with EV trucking,” said Patrick Sullivan, EV Realty’s co-founder and CEO. “The combination of our two portfolios provides our shared customers more opportunity to plan around electrification within a broadly served regional network, which opens new freight lanes, allows trucks to be used more, and ultimately drives down costs for our customers, enabling a transition to EVs that makes dollars and sense.”

Strategic Partnership

According to a media release, the transaction combines EV Realty’s expertise in infrastructure development and deployment and Gage Zero’s active development projects and deep customer relationships with established regional trucking and logistics companies.

“We’re excited to partner with EV Realty through this acquisition,” said said Zeina El-Azzi, co-founder and CEO of Gage Zero. “Gage Zero’s reputation in the space, prioritizing demand-led development, pairs well with EV Realty’s disciplined approach to development and its construction-ready grid-advantaged real estate portfolio. Together, we will leverage EV Realty’s substantial investment capital and proven expertise in constructing and operating EV charging infrastructure projects to deliver even greater value to our stakeholders. The DNA and approach of our two platforms are complementary and aligned, and this transaction makes the combined projects stronger and more equipped to deliver for our customers amidst a rapidly evolving market and regulatory environment.”

Fleet Charging Hubs

According to the release, in 2024, EV Realty announced a charging site acquisition in Torrance, Calif. joining its growing portfolio of charging hubs currently under development in California. The company is also developing two hubs in San Bernardino and one in Livermore.

“Gage Zero’s development portfolio in California includes proposed charging hub projects which will expand EV Realty’s long-term network to serve its customers in locations including Long Beach, Ontario, Los Angeles, San Diego, Fresno, Oakland and Sacramento,” the release said. “Other assets acquired are in Illinois and Texas, enabling medium-term expansion into additional key markets where zero-emission freight movement is gaining traction led by demand. As part of this transaction, key members of Gage Zero’s team will be joining EV Realty, ensuring continuity to deliver results for customers, partners, and key stakeholders.”