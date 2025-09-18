Interstate 40 in Tennessee closes after fiery crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Interstate 40 was shut down on Thursday morning in eastern Tennessee after a car being hauled by an 18-wheeler fell from the rig causing a fire.
The crash was reported by WVLT which cited Rural Metro Fire.
The incident happened near Farragut Road.
No one was hurt in the crash, which happened around midnight at the nearby truck scales, but it did cause a fire. That fire prompted hours of cleanup, Bagwell told the television station.
“There was not a driver for the vehicle as it had fallen from a truck while in transit,” Bagwell said. “The fire was extinguished, but cleanup was extensive and took an extended period of time.”
The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Mark Nagi said the interstate’s westbound lanes didn’t fully reopen until 5:45 a.m.
