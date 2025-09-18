TheTrucker.com
By Dana Guthrie -
DAT: Truck posts rise, spot rates decline post-Labor Day
Spot rates decline during the post Labor Day period despite a rise in truck posts.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — DAT One is reporting approximately 2 million loads posted during the first full shipping week after Labor Day.

While truck posts rose 11%, the national average spot rates declined by 3 cents for all three equipment types, according to DAT.

Broker-to-Carrier 7-Day Average Spot Rates (National Average)

▼ Dry van: $2.03 per mile, down 3 cents week over week

▼ Refrigerated: $2.39 per mile, down 3 cents

▼ Flatbed: $2.40 per mile, down 3 cents

“The average linehaul rate for DAT’s top 50 van lanes by load volume fell 2 cents to $2.01 per mile, 35 cents better than the national average,” said Dean Croke, DAT iQ industry analyst. “In the 13 key Midwest states, which represent 46% of national load volume and often indicate future national trends, spot rates were down a penny to $1.91 per mile.”

Dry van

▼ Van loads: 900,703, down 6% week over week

▲ Van equipment: 161,916, up 13%

▼ Linehaul rate: $1.66 excluding fuel, down 3 cents

▼ Loads per truck: 5.6, down from 6.7

“Dry van linehaul spot rates decreased by 3 cents last week to an average of $1.66 per mile,” Croke said. “That’s 3 cents above week 37 in 2024.”

Reefer

▼ Reefer loads: 420,998, down 8% week over week

▲ Reefer equipment: 45,448, up 2%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.02 excluding fuel, down 3 cents

▼ Loads per truck: 9.3, down from 10.2

Flatbed

▲ Flatbed loads: 678,130, up 16% week over week

▲ Flatbed equipment: 30,796, up 17%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.03 excluding fuel, down 3 cents

▼ Loads per truck: 22.0, down from 22.2

“Last week saw a significant increase in flatbed load post volumes to their highest point in nearly two months,” Croke said. “This surge pushed volumes 22% higher compared to the same period in the previous year. Even with carriers re-entering the market after Labor Day and various truck shows nationwide, the flatbed load-to-truck ratio held steady at 22. Spot rates were 10 cents per mile higher than last year and 14 cents higher than in 2023.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

