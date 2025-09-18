DAT: Truck posts rise, spot rates decline post-Labor Day

BEAVERTON, Ore. — DAT One is reporting approximately 2 million loads posted during the first full shipping week after Labor Day.

While truck posts rose 11%, the national average spot rates declined by 3 cents for all three equipment types, according to DAT.

Broker-to-Carrier 7-Day Average Spot Rates (National Average)

▼ Dry van: $2.03 per mile, down 3 cents week over week

▼ Refrigerated: $2.39 per mile, down 3 cents

▼ Flatbed: $2.40 per mile, down 3 cents

“The average linehaul rate for DAT’s top 50 van lanes by load volume fell 2 cents to $2.01 per mile, 35 cents better than the national average,” said Dean Croke, DAT iQ industry analyst. “In the 13 key Midwest states, which represent 46% of national load volume and often indicate future national trends, spot rates were down a penny to $1.91 per mile.”

Dry van

▼ Van loads: 900,703, down 6% week over week

▲ Van equipment: 161,916, up 13%

▼ Linehaul rate: $1.66 excluding fuel, down 3 cents

▼ Loads per truck: 5.6, down from 6.7

“Dry van linehaul spot rates decreased by 3 cents last week to an average of $1.66 per mile,” Croke said. “That’s 3 cents above week 37 in 2024.”

Reefer

▼ Reefer loads: 420,998, down 8% week over week

▲ Reefer equipment: 45,448, up 2%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.02 excluding fuel, down 3 cents

▼ Loads per truck: 9.3, down from 10.2

Flatbed

▲ Flatbed loads: 678,130, up 16% week over week

▲ Flatbed equipment: 30,796, up 17%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.03 excluding fuel, down 3 cents

▼ Loads per truck: 22.0, down from 22.2

“Last week saw a significant increase in flatbed load post volumes to their highest point in nearly two months,” Croke said. “This surge pushed volumes 22% higher compared to the same period in the previous year. Even with carriers re-entering the market after Labor Day and various truck shows nationwide, the flatbed load-to-truck ratio held steady at 22. Spot rates were 10 cents per mile higher than last year and 14 cents higher than in 2023.”