Texas rollover crash occurred after driver ‘fell asleep’

TERRELL COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Sheriff revealed what caused a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler earlier this week.
The Terrell County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday morning that a semi truck rolled over on Highway 90.
Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland said via text message on Wednesday that the crash occurred when the big rig “driver fell asleep.”
Cleveland also said that the driver was uninjured.
