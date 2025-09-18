TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Texas rollover crash occurred after driver ‘fell asleep’

By Bruce Guthrie -
Texas authorities say a rollover crash was caused when the driver "fell asleep." (Courtiesy Terrell County Sheriff)

TERRELL COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Sheriff revealed what caused a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler earlier this week.

The Terrell County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday morning that a semi truck rolled over on Highway 90.

Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland said via text message on Wednesday that the crash occurred when the big rig “driver fell asleep.”

Cleveland also said that the driver was uninjured.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

