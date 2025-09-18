Arkansas trucker dead after rollover crash

An Arkansas man is dead after his big rig overturned on a rural road in Cross County.
According to a crash summary from the Arkansas State Police, Timothy Paul Nantz Jr., who is from Pangburn in White County, was driving west on U.S. Highway 64 in a 1992 Peterbilt when his vehicle left the road and overturned.
The accident happened at 4:04 p.m. on Sunday, according to the report. It is unclear what caused Nantz’s truck to veer off the road. Weather conditions were reportedly clear and dry according to the Arkansas State Police.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.