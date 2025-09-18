TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Arkansas trucker dead after rollover crash

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Arkansas trucker dead after rollover crash
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Arkansas trucker dead after rollover crash
An Arkansaa driver is dead after his semi rolled over after leaving the road in Cross County.

An Arkansas man is dead after his big rig overturned on a rural road in Cross County.

According to a crash summary from the Arkansas State Police, Timothy Paul Nantz Jr., who is from Pangburn in White County, was driving west on U.S. Highway 64 in a 1992 Peterbilt when his vehicle left the road and overturned.

The accident happened at 4:04 p.m. on Sunday, according to the report.  It is unclear what caused Nantz’s truck to veer off the road. Weather conditions were reportedly clear and dry according to the Arkansas State Police.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE