“Highway Dreaming” celebrates America’s truck drivers with a soulful tribute

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – America’s 3.5 million truck drivers are the heartbeat of the nation, and now their dedication and grit have been immortalized in a powerful new anthem, “Highway Dreaming,” dropping on digital music platforms.

“This song is more than just music — it’s a tribute to the hardworking men and women who deliver for their families, communities, and the nation every day,” said Josh Vaughn, Alabama Trucking Association (ATA) director of advocacy and marketing. “The entire song and accompanying video were written, performed, and recorded right here in Alabama by Alabama musicians and artists.”

Heroes of the Highway

Written and produced by a group of Alabama-based musicians known as the Heroes of the Highway, and featuring Alabama’s own harmony-rich country group Sweet Tea Trio, the song is a heartfelt salute to the heroes who keep the world moving.

What began as a chance encounter at the ATA annual convention last May has quickly evolved into a full-scale musical project. Sweet Tea Trio, featuring Kate Falcon, Taylor Morrison and Savannah Sawyer, delivered a stirring a cappella rendition of the national anthem at the convention, leaving the audience awestruck. Inspired by their performance, Vaughn, proposed a collaboration to honor truck drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Highway Dreaming

With support from Birmingham songwriter Will Stewart and a team of Alabama’s finest musicians, “Highway Dreaming” came to life at the iconic Cypress Moon Studios in Sheffield, Ala. The song encapsulates the pride, resilience and purpose of professional drivers, with lyrics like “turning miles right into money” resonating deeply with their experiences.

The accompanying music video, directed by Vaughn, features the Sweet Tea Trio recording in the studio, along with a real trucking family, which highlights the unique blend of life on the road and cherished moments at home. Blair Logistics driver Jeremy Johnson and his family, as well as ATA President Mark Colson’s daughter, Liv, bring an authentic touch to the heartfelt narrative.

Sweet Tea Trio, with roots in Alabama, has opened for legends like Bon Jovi, Alabama, and Kid Rock, and their powerful harmonies shine in “Highway Dreaming.”

Stream “Highway Dreaming” now on all major platforms, and don’t miss the exclusive video on HighwayDreaming.com and the Sweet Tea Trio Official YouTube page. Experience the music that celebrates truck drivers — the unsung heroes of America’s highways.