Gain insights into trucking’s top issues at WIT’s 2025 Accelerate! Conference & Expo

Industry challenges and opportunities: Freight slumps, labor shortages, productivity

The trucking industry is currently navigating one of its most turbulent periods in decades. From economic headwinds and regulatory snarls to labor shortages and digital threats, carriers must be strategic, resilient, and adaptable. Those investing wisely in technology, workforce stability, security and sustainable practices stand a better chance of emerging stronger.

Some of the most serious issues are reflected in topics on the agenda

Attendees will gain insights into the following challenges, in addition to many others.

Challenge 1: Freight Recession, Trade Instability and Market Volatility

There is a prolonged downturn in demand and freight volumes continue to decline. However, there’s currently volatility that is making this market difficult to predict — and to plan for.

“It’s possible that the stronger freight market seen in the first few months of this year has continued and is resulting in some tightening of the market,” said Avery Vise, vice president of Trucking for FTR Transportation Intelligence, who spoke at WIT’s Accelerate! Conference last fall.

“To be clear, this is not something that has been reflected in the spot volume or rate data for dry van and refrigerated this year, so this would be an unexpected development,” he continued. “On the other hand, May was a strong month for general freight truckload payroll employment, so it’s conceivable that demand for route guide freight finally is outpacing the supply of drivers, leading to a tipping point that is showing up in the spot market. Again, this is possible but would be a new development.”



Challenge 2: Labor Shortage and Workforce Engagement

Like many industries, trucking is grappling with a deepening labor shortage, with tens of thousands of driver seats remaining unfilled and high turnover rates straining operations. Long hours, demanding schedules and intense competition for talent make recruiting and retaining skilled drivers increasingly difficult.

Beyond filling positions, carriers are recognizing the importance of workforce engagement — investing in better communication, flexible schedules, competitive pay and career development opportunities — to build loyalty, reduce attrition and keep the wheels of commerce turning.

Interestingly, many companies in the industry are addressing these challenges head-on by recruiting talent from populations not historically working in the trucking industry, including women. More and more, through the efforts of these companies and organizations like WIT, women are being attracted to trucking.

In fact, according to the 2024-25 WIT Index, which is the industry barometer the benchmarks and measures the percentage of women in key roles in the trucking industry, women now make up 28% of C-suite executives, 34.5% of company leaders, 38.5% in truck dispatch roles and 38.5% in safety roles.

Increased efforts to bring women into trucking

Trucking companies are getting innovative in their efforts to recruit more women, recognizing the value of a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Many are partnering with organizations like WIT, hosting career fairs, and participating in school outreach programs that highlight opportunities beyond traditional driving roles.

Cutting-edge social media campaigns are showcasing real stories of female drivers, technicians and leaders to break stereotypes and inspire interest.

Some for-hire and private fleets also are redesigning equipment for better ergonomics, offering mentorship programs and creating flexible scheduling options — all aimed at making the industry more welcoming and accessible for women.

Such initiatives

Many companies have intentionally incorporated programs and services that make their corporate culture more attractive to women. Such enhancements involve the ability for their employees to achieve family/life and work balance, competitive compensation and benefits, and continued training and professional development.

Some companies, such as International, XPO, Schneider National, Daimler Truck North America and WM, have been recognized as “Top Companies for Women to Work” by WIT and will be sharing their best practices in shaping their corporate cultures to power performance, purpose and results during this year’s Accelerate! Conference.

Challenge 3: Skyrocketing Cargo and Identity Theft

Cargo theft incidents in North America soared in 2024 (a 26% increase over 2023) with actual losses potentially exceeding $1 billion, according to Verisk CargoNet. This increase is driven by evolving tactics that are highly organized, sophisticated, creative and strategic.

In addition, digital and identity-based fraud are shifting from opportunistic break-ins of facilities and trailers to strategic fraud. Criminals are impersonating motor carriers and providers, altering shipping details and documents, and using stolen credentials to reroute cargo — all via digital platforms like load boards and registration systems.

Subject matter experts on theft and fraud in trucking

Other topics important to the trucking industry will be covered at the conference, including compliance and regulatory issues, top legal issues for motor carriers and providers, emerging trends in trucking technology, and career paths and satisfaction for professional truck drivers.

The event is expected to attract 1,800 attendees and will offer more than 70 educational and networking sessions, 180-plus speakers and subject matter experts, more than 150 exhibitors and sponsors, and an expansive Truck and Technology Tour.