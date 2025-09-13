National Truck Driver Appreciation Week: ATA salutes those who keep America moving

WASHINGTON — On Sunday, Sept. 14, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) will mark the start of the 37th annual National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

The week is an annual celebration recognizing the nation’s nearly 3.6 million professional truck drivers.

“When every convenience and necessity is available on a store shelf or just a click away, it can be easy to overlook America’s 3.6 million truck drivers who pull off this logistical feat day after day,” said Chris Spear, ATA president. “Our reliance on truckers is absolute, and our appreciation for them should be as well. These hardworking professionals should be celebrated for their dedication that powers our economy. National Truck Driver Appreciation Week provides the opportunity for Americans to give truck drivers the recognition and gratitude they richly deserve.”

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

NTDAW, scheduled for Sept.14-20, is a nationwide movement to formally recognize professional truck drivers. State trucking associations, industry suppliers, and motor carriers of all sizes are set to host appreciation events for the people who safely deliver more than 72% of the country’s total freight tonnage.

ATA encourages the trucking industry to engage their local communities during the week’s salute to truck drivers. Kicking off the celebration, ATA distributed gift baskets to drivers at Iowa 80.

On Monday, trucking supporters are encouraged to wear NTDAW’s official colors, burgundy and white.

Tuesday, ATA is encouraging its members to host a meal at their terminals.

On Wednesday, the trucking industry is invited to join a Women In Motion webinar featuring women of America’s Road Team and enter to win a $500 gift card.

Thursday, before an audience of 60,000 at Northwood University, America’s Road Team Captains will speak about their experience as drivers. During the week, ATA will also be airing in-stadium ads at college football stadiums across the country, including Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

Understanding Who Keeps America Moving

“Elected officials, business leaders, members of the media, and students can all benefit from a better understanding of the important work that highly trained truck drivers do in safely delivering our nation’s most critical goods like food, medicine and clothing,” ATA said. “Highway safety is dramatically improved when the motoring public accommodates truck drivers by providing plenty of space to maneuver, staying out of truck blind spots and avoiding distractions.”

The Official NTDAW website has a collection of resources to enhance driver appreciation events, and the content provided by ATA enables passionate industry professionals to engage their communities in this important week. These resources improve the image of the professional truck driver and demonstrate public support for the challenging work that drivers do each day. Companies can also purchase official NTDAW merchandise to share with drivers and show their appreciation.

This year’s NTDAW event sponsors include: