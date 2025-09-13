Police fatally shoot man on Alabama highway

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Homewood police officers shot and killed a man on a four-lane highway after officers said he pointed a weapon at them, department officials said.

The shooting happened Friday morning on Greensprings Highway, a busy stretch of highway in Homewood just outside the city of Birmingham.

The Homewood Police Department said officers stopped a man on a bicycle in the middle of the road who was riding in and out of the four lanes, disrupting traffic. Officers attempted to detain the man because of an outstanding arrest warrant, but they said he moved away from officers.

“The subject chambered a round into the pistol by pulling the slide to the rear and pointed the weapon at officers, at which point they fired their duty weapons striking the subject,” department officials wrote in a statement.

Police did not identify the man. The Alabama Attorney General’s Office is reviewing the shooting and has possession of officers’ body worn cameras, the city police department said.

The shooting comes three months after a Homewood officer shot and killed 18-year-old Jabari Peoples at a city soccer park. Peoples was shot in the back. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said the officer was justified in his use of deadly force because the youth grabbed a gun from a car door after struggling with the officer.

The teen’s family has disputed the conclusion and filed a lawsuit seeking to obtain all of the body-camera footage from the evening.