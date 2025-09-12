Cheers to truckers: Free drinks from Circle K for Appreciation Week

With National Truck Driver Appreciation Week just around the corner, Circle K Pro will be offering another exclusive deal this year as a special “thank you” to all of the incredible professional drivers out there.

From Sept. 14-20, professional truck drivers can access 5 free drinks from Circle K’s Inner Circle rewards program. Professional drivers can claim the deal here, or by inputting the code DRIVERWEEK25 in the Circle K app under Account > Redeem Code.

Offer valid for five (5) free dispensed beverages, including Polar Pop (up to 44 oz), Froster, or Hot/Iced Coffee. Limit one redemption per day per Inner Circle member. Tax may apply on free item. Valid only at participating Circle K locations with Inner Circle membership. Reward automatically applies upon entry of a valid phone number or Member ID scan. Void where prohibited. While supplies last. Additional exclusions may apply. Complete Inner Circle registration required.