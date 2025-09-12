End of an era: Great Dane’s president, COO Rick Mullininx announces retirement

After 45 years of dedicated service to Great Dane, president and COO Rick Mullininx will retire effective Dec. 31, 2026, concluding one of the most distinguished careers in the company’s history.

“It has been the honor of my life to grow up at Great Dane,” Mullininx said. “From my earliest days on the shop floor to serving as president, I have had the privilege of working with incredible people who care deeply about this company. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and remain committed to ensuring a smooth transition that positions Great Dane for continued success.”

The Spirit of Great Dane

Starting as an intern, Mullininx advanced through nearly every level of the organization, bringing unmatched knowledge, operational excellence and leadership to each role he held, according to a Great Dane press release.

“Rick embodies the spirit of Great Dane,” said Bill Crown, chairman. “His work ethic, operational expertise, and deep connection to the company’s values have helped shape Great Dane into what it is today. His journey from intern to President is a testament to his extraordinary dedication and leadership.”

Transitioning into a New Role

As part of his transition, Mullininx will join Great Dane’s Board of Advisors. He will continue in his current capacity until after the successful transition of a new CEO. During this time, he will complete key strategic projects that are essential to profitable growth, assist in the CEO selection, and help ensure a successful onboarding process for the company’s next leader, according to the release.

“Great Dane remains foundationally strong, strategically focused and will continue to build upon the momentum established under Rick’s leadership,” Great Dane said. “The company is confident in its ability to navigate this transition smoothly and will continue to focus on delivering exceptional value to its customers, partners and employees.”