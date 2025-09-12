Victory for truckers: ATA supports bill to end frivolous litigation

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is expressing strong support for the Forum Accountability and Integrity in Roadway (FAIR) Trucking Act.

“When trial lawyers treat the judicial system like a game of ‘jackpot justice,’ employers, consumers, and our economy pay the price,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “The skyrocketing number of nuclear verdicts is driving up insurance rates to unsustainable levels and raising the cost of goods for all consumers. It also means trucking companies—the vast majority of which are small businesses—are one bad verdict away from being forced to permanently shut their doors. The FAIR Trucking Act would close the loopholes that the plaintiffs’ bar exploits to move cases to judicial hellholes and engineer these lopsided verdicts. We commend Reps. Hinson, Barrett, and Gill for leading this reform effort to protect jobs, strengthen our supply chain, and restore balance and fairness to the courts.”

Nuclear Verdicts Against Trucking Companies

The Act was introduced by Representatives Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) and Tom Barrett (R-Michigan) and cosponsored by Representative Brandon Gill (R-Texas). The bill would end the abusive practice of “forum shopping” by giving federal courts jurisdiction over consequential cases involving interstate trucking. This tactic is commonly employed by trial lawyers to move cases to favorable state jurisdictions and engineer the award of nuclear verdicts against trucking companies that go far beyond actual harm.

“Trucking is essential to Iowa’s economy, supporting over 100,000 good-paying jobs in our state and delivering the items Americans need every day,” said Brenda Neville, Iowa Motor Truck Association president, CEO. “When the plaintiffs’ bar twists civil litigation into a casino game and targets truckers to score a big payout, the costs are borne by everyone—not just trucking companies, but consumers too. We commend Rep. Hinson for leading the charge to put an end to the abusive practice of forum shopping. By leveling the playing field, we can protect hardworking truckers and ensure that justice and fairness drive accident litigation outcomes, not profits.”

FAIR Trucking Act

The FAIR Trucking Act grants federal courts jurisdiction over truck crash cases when:

The matter involves interstate commerce.

The amount being sought exceeds $5 million.

At least one defendant and one plaintiff are from different states.

“Congress has acted before to stop abusive forum shopping, most notably with the bipartisan Class Action Fairness Act of 2005,” ATA said. “Federal courts provide neutral forums with consistent standards, protections against manipulation and forum shopping, and fairer treatment for defendants.”